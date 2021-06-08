Full report on May 24’s LRT collision to be presented to Cabinet tomorrow, says transport minister

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (centre) speaks to reporters after visiting the crisis centre at the KLCC Light Rail Transit station in Kuala Lumpur May 28, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The complete report detailing events that led to the underground LRT collision involving two trains on May 24 has been submitted to the Transport Ministry and is expected to be presented to the Cabinet tomorrow, said Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Wee, who is transport minister, in a Facebook post today said the report was presented to him virtually during a teleconference with the Investigation Committee, adding that findings from it would be proposed to further improve the service.

“Kudos and congratulations to the team for their tireless efforts, and burning the midnight oil these few days, including going to the ground at the Kelana Jaya OCC, going through the simulations, interviews, and poring through the guidelines and documents.

“I look forward to presenting their findings to the Cabinet on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, with several recommendations to bridge the gaps in the safety and standard operating procedures for RapidRail’s trains,” he said in the posting today.

Wee wrote how he was also satisfied and will further study the report compiled by the nine-member Committee before presenting it, and also gushed about how it was submitted within the 14-day given timeframe.

“More than improving RapidRail’s services, these findings, and recommendations will go a long way to improving Malaysia’s entire rail service infrastructure for the long term into the future,” he wrote.

The incident that Monday evening saw two LRT carriers, one empty and one with 213 commuters, collide at around 8.33pm, seriously injuring six people. Scores more also sought outpatient treatment for their wounds.

Initial reports of the incident showed how the empty carrier was being navigated by a hostler while the one with passengers was being autonomously driven by LRT’s control centre at the time of the incident.

Wee, who gave an impromptu press conference at the scene of the KLCC LRT entrance had said compensations would be provided for by operators Prasarana Berhad, with at least one passenger having initiated a lawsuit against the Prasarana.