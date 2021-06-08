Covid-19: MAF field hospital at Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor to start operations on June 17

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R Vidyananthan said the MAF has agreed to provide additional facilities for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at the HSA. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JOHOR BARU, June 8 — The field hospital that is being set up by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in the compound of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here, is expected to begin operations on June 17.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R Vidyananthan said the MAF has agreed to provide additional facilities for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at the HSA.

He said the field hospital was also needed because there was a 30 per cent increase in the number of Covid-19 patients at government hospitals in the district since the start of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“It (the field hospital) will be equipped with four intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 60 hospital beds in stages.

“The length of operation of the field hospital will depend on the Covid-19 situation in the state, especially in Johor Baru and the nearby districts,” he said in a statement here today.

Vidyananthan MAF has also agreed to deploy three officers and 30 paramedics to assist the HSA medical staff at the field hosital and ensure the smooth running of its operations.

He said as of June 6, a total of 1,247 Covid-19 patients were being treated in the at government hospitals in the state.

Of that total, he said 105 patients require treatment in the ICU, where 82 need ventilator support.

“There are 24 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment at several private hospitals here, with two cases requiring ventilators,” he said. — Bernama