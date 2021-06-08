Abdul Azeez’s appeal to quash graft, money laundering charges gets Sept 6 hearing

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex February 23, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim’s appeal against the High Court’s dismissal to strike out his corruption and money laundering charges will be heard by the Court of Appeal on Sept 6.

This was confirmed by his lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad, when contacted by Bernama today.

The matter came up for case management today before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Mohd Khairi Haron.

On March 12, this year, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur dismissed Abdul Azeez’s application to strike out three corruption charges and 10 money-laundering charges against him.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin had ruled that all the charges made against Abdul Azeez were not defective and based on the provisions of law.

Abdul Azeez, who is Baling Member of Parliament, has obtained an order from the High Court to stay the hearing of his trial in the Sessions Court pending the outcome of his appeal at the Court of Appeal on the striking out all the charges.

He was charged with three counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM5.2mil in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah.

Abdul Azeez also faces 10 counts of money laundering involving a total of RM13.9mil which he allegedly received from Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd.

The offences were allegedly committed at CIMB Bank, Jalan Tun Perak in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 8,2010 and at Affin Bank, Puchong City Centre, Selangor, on June 13,2017 and April 10,2018.

On the money laundering charges, Abdul Azeez was charged with committing the offences in the Klang Valley area between March 8,2010 and Aug 30,2018.

Abdul Azeez’s brother Datuk Abdul Latif, was initially charged with abetting him on two counts of obtaining a RM4 million bribe as gratification to help Menuju Asas secure road projects through limited tender from the Works Ministry.

Abdul Latif was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in February following an application made by the prosecution. — Bernama