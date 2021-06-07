Malaysia records 5,271 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in weeks

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue personnel sprays disinfectant at Perkasa People’s Housing Project in Kuala Lumpur June 3, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Malaysia's Covid-19 infections dropped below 6,000 for the first time in weeks, recording 5,271 new cases today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted that Selangor is still the state with the most cases at 1,374 followed by Sarawak (703), Negri Sembilan (571), and Kuala Lumpur (455).

Sehingga 7 Jun 2021: Jumlah kes COVID-19 adalah 5,271 kes (622,086 kes)



Pecahan setiap negeri (Kumulatif):

Selangor - 1,374 (203,520)

Sabah - 336 (64,206)

WPKL - 455 (63,372)

Johor - 355 (61,898)

Sarawak - 703 (51,874)

P Pinang - 153 (30,906)

N Sembilan -571 (30,543) pic.twitter.com/Jkyqm4ll75 — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) June 7, 2021

Only Perlis and Labuan recorded single-digit new infections with one and eight cases respectively.

The cumulative number of cases in the country now stands at 622,086 cases.

The Health Ministry recorded 82 new Covid-19 deaths today, raising the lives lost to the virus to 3,460 since the pandemic started more than a year ago.

The situation in Malaysia’s intensive care units remains dire with 902 patients warded for serious Covid-19 illnesses; of these 447 needed ventilators.

On the plus side, 7,548 patients recovered, raising the cumulative number to 534,357 or 89.5 per cent to date.