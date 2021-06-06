Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri convey birthday wishes to King

Their Royal Highnesses hoped that Al-Sultan Abdullah would continue to rule the country fairly and wisely based on the country’s constitution. — Selangor Facebook page

SHAH ALAM, June 6 —Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin today conveyed their congratulations and well wishes to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on his official birthday celebration tomorrow.

Istana Alam Shah through a post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today said, the royal couple also prayed for Al-Sultan Abdullah to be granted with a long life, good health and be always under the protection of Allah SWT.

Their Royal Highnesses also hoped that Al-Sultan Abdullah would continue to rule the country fairly and wisely based on the country’s constitution.

Looking at the current situation, the Selangor ruler said he also hoped that Al-Sultan Abdullah would remain patient in carrying out the task entrusted to him and would be guided as ordained by Allah in the Quran in verse 24 of Surah As-Sajdah and verse 39 of Surah Qaaf.

“May you continue to sit on the throne as Malaysia’s king and be blessed with honour and prosperity,” according to the post. — Bernama