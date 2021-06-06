Residents urge Sabah govt to set up Covid-19 vaccination centres in villages, interior areas

Members of the public wait to receive their Covid -19 jabs at the Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh March 16, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA BELUD, June 6 — Village and interior communities in this district have suggested that vaccine administering centres (PPV) be set up in their areas to facilitate vaccination for them, hence boosting the rate in Sabah.

It is said that such communities face difficulties in getting vaccinated as they are too far from the nearest PPV, the terrains challenging, and the road and transportation systems in their areas being poor.

Kampung Pirasan resident, Razalie Chin, 64, said it would be easier for the folk to go to the PPV if they were set up in villages and interior areas as this would solve the transportation problem compared to having to travel to the nearest PPV in town, which could be 30km away, for a jab.

The grocery shop owner said more people could be vaccinated, compared to vaccinations given at special occasions at temporary vaccination centres, as more vaccines could be transferred and stored at the PPV if they were set up in the villages or interior areas.

This was due to the sensitive nature of the vaccine which required to be kept in cold temperatures, he added.

“I believe that conducting house-to-house vaccination, especially on senior citizens, people with disabilities and those who cannot leave the house can be effectively implemented with the setting up of PPV in the villages and interior areas,’’ he told Bernama.

According to the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply website, 162,814 people have been vaccinated in Sabah or 5.55 per cent of the population.

This was the lowest percentage in the country and far from the 80 per cent inoculation to achieve national herd immunity.

According to the website, Sabah has 29 PPV in town areas or the fringes and only one PPV was opened at Kota Belud Hospital.

Meanwhile, Razalie, who is waiting for his turn to be vaccinated, advised the anti-vaccine groups to stop spreading false news on the vaccination programme to avoid confusion, while vaccination could instead boost immunisation from Covid-19.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Nahaba headmaster, Patrick Kandar, 56, said PPV in villages and interior areas were much needed because other than transportation problem, the rural folk were concerned about going to the PPV in the urban areas for fear of being infected with Covid-19.

“Some villagers do not want to go out also due to the numerous standard operating procedures (SOP) they have to comply with.

“As such, it is apt if the villagers remain at home and the health authorities come to give the injections,’’ said Patrick who has received his second Covid-19 vaccine dose.

Kampung Bukid resident, Latiah Guliat, 53, said she had registered for vaccination through the village head and was only waiting for the date of vaccination.

“It is better for them (health workers) to come to the villagers so as to reduce movements as we might be exposed to Covid-19 when we leave our homes to go to the PPV,” said Latiah, a pastor.

Kampung Rangalau resident, Magreta Kassim, 32, said she had just registered for vaccination via the MySejahtera application.

She. however, hoped the vaccination could be implemented from house to house.

“Residents in the interior areas have many constraints like not having a vehicle to travel. The public vehicles are no longer operating in this village due to the fear of the spread of Covid-19.

“It is up to the government where they want to conduct the vaccination but it is better to do so at the houses or in the villages,” said Magreta, a farmer. — Bernama