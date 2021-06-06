Over 120,000 Orang Asli eligible for Covid-19 vaccination

While 39,174 Orang Asli have signed up for vaccines, about 25,215 Orang Asli did not agree to be vaccinated.— Bernama pic

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, June 6 — A total of 127,669 Orang Asli nationwide have been identified as eligible recipients of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Deputy Rural Development Minister I Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said so far, the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) has received a total of 39,174 vaccine registration forms from those who agreed to be vaccinated.

However, about 25,215 Orang Asli did not agree to be vaccinated, he said.

“Even though it is not an easy task to convince them, Jakoa will continue to hold engagement sessions to increase their understanding of the importance and benefits of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine,” he told reporters after handing over food baskets to 35 heads of Orang Asli households at Orang Asli Tiat village here today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman said a total of 62,269 Orang Asli household heads will receive the food basket assistance because their income was affected following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0.

He said a total of RM12 million has been allocated for the food basket aid which includes basic necessities such as rice, cooking oil, wheat flour, salt, sugar as well as soy sauce and that the aid has been channelled in stages since yesterday, he said.

“We expect that on June 9, the handing over of these food baskets will be completed covering all Orang Asli villages. If the MCO is extended further, we will give the same assistance to them,” he said. — Bernama