Covid-19: Number of registrations for vaccination up by almost 100,000 in Pahang, says state secretary

KUANTAN, June 6 — The initiative undertaken by local community leaders and volunteers has seen an increase of almost 100,000 in registration for vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme this week in Pahang.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak said all parties have been cooperating by going to the ground for the immunisation campaign programme, including assisting residents register manually for vaccination.

“Many of the interior areas have no phone coverage, hence the residents are unable to register for vaccination through the MySejahtera application.

“However, the initiative undertaken by the district offices, volunteers, community leaders and people’s representatives could help increase the number of vaccination registrants in Pahang,” he said when contacted, here, today.

He added that the bigger number of registrants could also help Pahang obtain more vaccines than previously.

Before this, the state government had also taken the initiative of imposing the condition that customers who wished for counter or government office services in the state should register for vaccination through MySejahtera or the Pahang Covid-19 Immunisation System (SICP).

Pahang targets 1.2 million individuals to register for vaccination and up to June 4, 530,770 people have done so compared to 434,184 until May 27. — Bernama