Time to form unity govt, says Selangau MP

KUCHING, June 5 — Selangau MP Baru Bian today called for further discussions on an option to form a unity government, saying this would restore stability and address what he called the worsening Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

He said lately, there have been calls by political commentators and academics for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to seriously consider this suggestion “so that we can restore stability to the government and country until the next election”.

“Now that the end of the Emergency is approaching, a unity government is the best way forward for Malaysia at this critical and unprecedented time of pandemic crisis,” he said in a statement.

Baru, who is also a former federal minister in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, accused the current batch of Perikatan Nasional (PN) ministers of handling poorly the Covid-19 crisis in Malaysia, citing the contradictory standard operating procedures (SOPs) and directive U-turns.

He said the decision by the Sarawak government to distance itself from the federal government’s various movement control orders (MCOs) and go its own way has not helped, in light of the high case numbers in Sarawak.

“We are consistently in the top three states for new daily infections, and the flip-flopping of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is a reflection of the indecision and conflict within the federal government.

“Sarawakians are, in fact, even more confused than peninsula Malaysians by the different forms of MCOs and SOPs issued by the National Security Council and the SDMC which are often subject to change,” he said.

He stressed that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government should take note that it is equally responsible as the federal government for the mess that the country is in, and for the unnecessary deaths that have occurred and will likely continue to occur in the months ahead.