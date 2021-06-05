Kedah police: Two teens discover mortar bomb in Kuala Muda

Two teenage boys riding a motorcycle had the shock of their lives after stumbling on an object resembling a bomb along the coast in Kuala Muda, Penaga yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KEPALA BATAS, June 5 — Two teenage boys riding a motorcycle had the shock of their lives after stumbling on an object resembling a bomb along the coast in Kuala Muda, Penaga near here yesterday.

The two 14-year-olds thought the object was a toy at first but on closer look, realised it was a bomb as the words Mortar Bomb 50MM were inscribed on it.

North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the bomb was found half-buried in the ground at about 1 pm but the teenagers later dug it out and took it home in Taman Desa, Kuala Muda.

“They assumed it was a toy until a brother of one of the teens told them it was a bomb and contacted the police to inform about the discovery. Based on the bomb disposal unit’s (UPB) preliminary findings, the object contained no explosives.

“Checks revealed that the mortar bomb was used for teaching purposes and the 30-centimetre long object, weighing 3 kilogrammes was brought back to the Penang contingent police headquarters UPB base for further action,” he said when contacted here today. — Bernama