MCO 3.0: Sabah allows blood donation activities, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, June 4 — The Sabah government has given permission for all blood donation activities to be carried out by the Sabah Transfusion Medical Service during the movement control order (MCO) period.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the permission included activities involving mobile blood donations and permanent donation locations.

“This permission during the MCO period also covers the conditional MCO, enhanced MCO and RECOVERY MCO throughout Sabah to meet the needs of blood supply,” he said in a statement here tonight.

However, he said the operation of public transport services, such as express buses and services carrying goods via express buses, across the districts were not allowed and could be subject to compound action by the authorities.

Meanwhile, he said the Pulutan cluster in Nabawan, today, recorded 11 cases namely the index case of a 56-year-old disabled woman who was detected on May 31 after having symptoms of cough and fever before she died and was buried yesterday.

“A total of 97 individuals were screened and 10 were found positive while the other 86 are still waiting for results of the first screening test (another index case). Based on the initial investigation of the index cluster believed to have contracted the infection while attending the funeral in Kampung Pulutan from May 30 to 31,” he said.

Masidi also said that the number of new Covid-19 cases today increased to 287 cases compared to 203 cases yesterday. — Bernama