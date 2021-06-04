Malaysia records 86 more Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours, fatality rate now at 0.53pc

The body of a Covid-19 victim arrives for funeral service handled by health workers at Kampung Sungai Pusu muslim cemetery, May 22,2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Another 86 Covid-19 related deaths were reported by the Health Ministry (MOH) over the last day with total fatalities now at 3,182 cumulatively.

A tweet by the MOH showed the fatality rate currently at 0.53 per cent. On May 1, there were 1,521 Covid-19 related deaths with a fatality rate of just 0.37 per cent.

The tweet also showed that three more people were admitted to intensive care units (ICU), bringing the total to 883, with 459 of them intubated, 13 patients more than yesterday.

MORE TO COME