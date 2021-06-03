Some MySejahtera users complain app freezing, others suggest reinstallation as workaround

A user scans a QR code via the My Sejahtera app at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The government’s MySejahtera app for Covid-19 management has become unresponsive for some users, preventing them from using it for the check-ins that are mandatory by law.

The complaints have been circulating sporadically on social media, with some users saying the app would stop responding once opened on their smart devices, preventing further interaction.

It is not clear how widespread the issue was at the moment as the administrators of MySejahtera have not commented publicly.

Technology news site LowYat.NET published an article suggesting that users facing this issue may be able to resolve it by reinstalling MySejahtera on their affected devices.

The article cautioned that move would cause users to lose the ability to view their check-in history from before the reinstallation.

However, some Malaysians were also reluctant to take the anecdotal advice for fear that it would affect their Covid-19 vaccination appointments already logged in the MySejahtera app on their devices.

Such fears were based on growing complaints of vaccination appointments changing or vanishing entirely without warning or explanation.