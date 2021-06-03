Penang Speaker and assemblymen to donate part of their salaries to Covid-19 fund

Penang Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang will be contributing his entire June salary to the fund. The Penang assemblymen’s collective decision follows on the heels of their 11 peers who are also state excos who pledged their full salaries for June yesterday, as announced by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 3 — Penang assemblymen across partisan lines today pledged to contribute 30 per cent of their June salaries to the state Covid-19 Fund.

Penang Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang will be contributing his entire June salary to the fund.

The 29 elected representatives include Opposition lawmakers from Barisan Nasional, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PAS.

Their collective decision follows on the heels of their 11 peers who are also state executive councillors (excos) who pledged their full salaries for June yesterday, as announced by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

This is the second time the lawmakers are making the pledge. They had contributed their salaries last year, when the pandemic began.

“It is hoped that with our contribution, the funds can be used to benefit the people affected by the total lockdown,” the state assemblymen and Speaker said in a joint statement issued today.

They also called on the public to strictly comply with the lockdown SOPs in order to stop the spread of Covid-19.