Miti permits not needed for you to open during Covid-19 lockdown, Johor govt tells sundry shops, market in state

Notices detailing standard operating procedures during the conditional movement control order are displayed at the entrance of a sundry shop in Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2020.— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, June 3 — The Johor government today said sundry businesses and markets that have been allowed by the National Security Council (NSC) and local authorities to operate during the total lockdown do not need a letter of approval from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil said the matter was clarified in a circular on June 1 and there should be no confusion regarding the permission to operate involving sundry and market sectors.

“This decision was based on the meeting with local authorities, enforcement agencies, local government divisions and the Johor NSC on May 31.

“Therefore, all sundry and market business premises can continue to operate by complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) based on the notice issued by the local authorities,” Ayub said in a statement.

His clarification came after some traders in Johor expressed confusion regarding the application of Miti approval letters for the sundry and market sectors.

However, Ayub said local authorities have the power to not allow any business operation that is unclear or not listed.

“For such business, the local authorities can decide to stop and bar their operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ayub explained that all local authorities have been ordered to increase their enforcement surveillance on SOP compliance, especially for the retail clusters and market clusters.

“Since the start of the MCO 3.0, local authorities and enforcement officers are directed to use Act 342 and the Emergency Ordinance to ensure that traders and consumers comply with the set SOPs.

“Local authorities and enforcement officers will also use Act 171 under Section 72 (1) F (I) of the Local Government Act 1976, that includes being able to close the operation of business premises that fail to comply with the SOPs,” said Ayub, adding that he called on traders and consumers in Johor to comply with all set SOPs to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.