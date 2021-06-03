Malaysians and foreigners residing in Saudi Arabia given free Covid-19 vaccines, says embassy

The Saudi embassy in Kuala Lumpur said the vaccination implementation made through the Sehhaty application is applicable to all Malaysian citizens residing in the Kingdom as well, including students studying in the universities. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Saudi Arabia is committed in providing free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens and foreigners residing on its land.

In a statement issued to Bernama today, the Saudi Arabia embassy in Kuala Lumpur said the vaccination implementation made through the Sehhaty application is applicable to all Malaysian citizens residing in the Kingdom as well, including students studying in the universities.

“The registration through the Sehhaty app to book vaccination appointments started from 15 December 2020, with the possibility of registration for those wishing to take the vaccine from now until community immunity is reached,” the statement reads.

The embassy said this in relation to the clarification made recently by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad on claims that Malaysians in Saudi Arabia were prohibited from receiving the vaccine.

On the same note, the embassy also expressed its gratitude to Zulkifli for his positive statement on the vaccine issue based on his personal knowledge of the blessed efforts and proactive steps taken by the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic. — Bernama