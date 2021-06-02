Perak MB, excos latest to donate salaries to Covid-19 fund

Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks to the press at the Mentri Besar’s Office in Ipoh May 5, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 2 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad and 10 members of the state executive council have agreed to donate their salaries for three months starting in June to the Covid-19 Disaster Trust Fund.

Speaking at a virtual press conference after chairing the state executive council meeting today, Saarani said apart from donating their salaries, a Perak Sejantera Economic Stimulus Package 2021 worth RM19.5 million had also been approved as part of the state government’s moves to cushion the impact of Covid-19 and the full closure of the social and economic sectors for 14 days.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when announcing the Pemerkasa Plus stimulus package said all ministers and deputy ministers would not be taking their salaries for three months from June and that the salaries would be contributed to the Trust Fund to finance expenses related to Covid-19. — Bernama



