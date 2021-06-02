MCO 3.0: 11 held, 781 fines issued on first day of total lockdown, says home minister

A man jogs during the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur city centre June 2, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BALAKONG, June 2 — Police issued 781 compounds and arrested 11 individuals for various offences on the first day of the total lockdown, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said police carried out over 13,000 inspections yesterday to ensure compliance with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) for the total lockdown period, including by industry players.

“The high number of compounds issued shows that many still do not comply with the stipulated SOP. We want all parties to play their part in breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he told reporters after monitoring SOP compliance at three factories here today with Home Ministry chief secretary Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

The special meeting of the National Security Council on the management of Covid-19 on Friday decided to implement the first phase of the total lockdown for the social and economic sectors nationwide for 14 days from June 1.

Hamzah said the SOP compliance monitoring team would carry out more spot checks in locations nationwide to ensure all parties adhered to the directives issued by the government.

“The spot checks will be carried out daily nationwide and if there are still many who are defiant, the number of personnel for the SOP compliance monitoring teams will be increased,” he said. — Bernama