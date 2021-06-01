Foreign minister: Doubts raised after probe into ‘Malaysian doctor’ allegedly detained by Israel

An Israeli policeman gestures as others aim their weapons during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 7, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Preliminary reports on the investigation regarding “Dr Nur”, a Malaysian citizen allegedly detained by Israel, has raised doubts, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

However, he said the matter is still under investigation and all information received by the ministry had been handed over to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and related agencies.

“Everyone is aware that issues relating to our people who are there (Gaza) and those related to Israel get combined with emotions; and as a responsible government, we can only make a stand based on facts.

“We will summarise the facts after an investigation by the relevant agencies in this case,” he said at a press conference after launching the “Humanitarian Aid Fundraising, From Malaysia For Palestine” campaign, held virtually today.

Wisma Putra previously urged individuals and Instagram account owners (IG) @iesya_toh and @nurhelizahelmi to come forward and submit information regarding “Dr Nur” after the alleged detention of :Dr Nur” by the Israelis spreaded on social media, as Wisma Putra is unable get information on “Dr Nur” and details of the incident.

According to Wisma Putra, checks with Malaysian Embassies in Cairo, Egypt, and Amman, Jordan, did not yield any individual by the name of Dr Nur” registered as being present in Palestine or having contacted Malaysian representatives for assistance.

On Ustaz Ebit Lew’s humanitarian mission to Gaza, Hishammuddin said the famous preacher was always in touch with him to convey the mission’s latest developments.

“We are monitoring (the mission) as best we can and I believe his delegation is safe and will return soon. For us in the ministry, the most important thing is the feedback from him and the delegation, and on what could be the best ways for us to channel aid directly to those really in need in Palestine.”

Hishammuddin also said Wisma Putra will not hesitate to help any organisations that are sincere in channeling aid to Palestine.

According to media reports, Ebit and his delegation, which left for Egypt on May 25, managed to enter Gaza last Saturday to hand over aid, including necessities and medicines, to hospitals in Gaza.

The mission received the relevant travel approval and is subject to current standard operating procedures (SOPs) that must be followed, including the return to Malaysia. — Bernama