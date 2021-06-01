Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia committed to combating Covid-19 with WHO member states in Western Pacific region

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said building on the success of previous public health measures in flattening the Covid-19 pandemic curve, Malaysia was intensifying efforts to achieve herd immunity through vaccination, including for marginalised groups. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Malaysia is committed to winning the war against Covid-19 with other member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the Western Pacific Region, says Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said building on the success of previous public health measures in flattening the Covid-19 pandemic curve, Malaysia was intensifying efforts to achieve herd immunity through vaccination, including for marginalised groups.

“No one is safe until everyone is safe. We look forward to ending this pandemic together and prevent the next pandemic by ensuring a healthier, safer, and fairer world,” he said in a post on his Facebook account today.

Dr Noor Hisham added that Malaysia had once again been endorsed as a member of the WHO’s Executive Board (EB) for the term 2021-2024 representing the Western Pacific Region.

“Malaysia had previously served as a WHO Executive Board member three times, and is incredibly grateful to represent (the Western Pacific Region in) the EB for another four years.

“We will leverage this opportunity to promote safe and affordable surgery in the region, apart from other global health agendas. As a region, we can be driven together to focus on addressing health issues through strategic partnerships in the region,” he said.

He said with the confidence placed on Malaysia by other member states in the Western Pacific Region, it will do its best to support the one health plan envisioned by Regional Director Dr Takeshi Kasai to make the Western Pacific the healthiest and safest region in the world.

Dr Noor Hisham said the closing session of the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA) was held yesterday evening, and it was the second consecutive year that the WHA convened virtually due to the Covid-19 global public health crisis.

The closing ceremony was made more significant for Malaysia as Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivered the country’s statement as part of the High-Level Address, alongside the government leaders of Australia, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Republic of Korea, and Afghanistan. — Bernama