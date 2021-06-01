Distribution trade companies must request for new Miti approval letter, says ministry

Police conduct roadblock checks during movement control order 2.0 (MCO) in Subang Jaya, February 2, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 1 — All distribution trade companies under the supervision of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) that are allowed to operate during the 14-day total lockdown from today, are required to re-apply for a new approval letter.

KPDNHEP in a statement on its Facebook page informed that the application can be made via the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) link at https://notification.miti.gov.my/login and the previous CIMS Miti approval letters are null and void.

“Companies that had requested through the KPDNHEP link prior to this, are requested to apply again. Only CMIS/Miti approval letters are accepted by all government enforcement agencies to ensure uniformity and to avoid confusion,” read the statement.

For further information and to access the ministry’s directory, KPDNHEP has recommended that industry players and members of the public refer to the Miti website at www.miti.gov.my.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Sunday said only 10 essential services under the distributive trade sector including petrol stations, supermarkets, pet shops and automobile workshops are allowed to operate during the total lockdown.

However permission to operate is subject to compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) as set by the National Security Council. — Bernama