Johor cops bust drug syndicate using modified fire extinguishers to smuggle drugs into Singapore

The modified fire extinguisher that had been found to hide the packed narcotics after it was seized by the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) operatives. — Picture courtesy of Johor police

JOHOR BARU, May 31 — Johor police crippled a drug smuggling syndicate specialising in hiding the banned substance in modified fire extinguishers which were then transported by lorries into Singapore.

The syndicate’s operation was uncovered by the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) in several raids in the city here.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the success was the result of intelligence information sharing by the Singapore Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Bukit Aman NCID and the Johor police contingent.

He said based on the information, a total of nine suspects were nabbed in the raids carried out in several premises around the city here at about 1.20am yesterday.

“The suspects comprised six local males and a female, as well as an Indonesian man, aged between 26 and 46.

“Initial investigations revealed that the syndicate’s members, believed to be operating for the past three months, had hidden the drugs in modified fire extinguishers before being smuggled by a lorry carrying ice destined for Singapore,” said Ayob Khan in a statement issued here tonight.

Ayob Khan said investigators seized 7.12kg of cannabis, 4.52kg of syabu (crystal methamphetamine) and 3.11kg of heroin that had a total value of RM215,283.20.

He said police also seized eight cars worth RM172,000, RM1,200 in cash and various jewellery worth RM11,693.

Ayob Khan said one suspect was found positive for drugs during a urine test, while three other suspects had various narcotics and criminal records.

“The suspects have been remanded for a week starting today to assist in investigations under Section 39B and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.