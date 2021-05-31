Ismail Sabri: Five new EMCOs in Sarawak, Pahang, Perak, K. Kinabalu and Beaufort; ongoing EMCO in Kota Setar extended to June 15

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO in the respective localities will start from June 2 until June 15. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The National Security Council is placing a number of localities in several states under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) following a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO in the respective localities will start from June 2 until June 15.

“Firstly 11 longhouses and SK Salon in Tanjung Manis, Sarawak will be placed under the EMCO after 97 people were screened with 21 testing positive.

“Kampung Pagi in Jerantut, Pahang, will be placed under the EMCO after 76 screenings were conducted with 10 testing positive,” he said in a statement today.

Felda Trolak Utara in Batang Padang, Perak will undergo the EMCO after 123 screenings were conducted with 16 testing positive. 46 samples still await the results.

“In Sabah, Kampung Kuala Menggatal at Kota Kinabalu will undergo the EMCO after 102 screenings were conducted with 10 testing positive.

“Likewise Jalan Klias 2 and Jalan Klias 3 in Beaufort will undergo EMCO after 280 screenings were conducted with 20 testing positive,” said Ismail.

In Kota Setar, Kedah, 28 mukim will see their ongoing EMCO extended until June 15, after 5,631 screenings detected 1,367 positive cases.

“Lastly the EMCO in Kampung Pauh Lima at Kota Baru and Kampung Pauh Lima at Bachok in Kelantan ends today following an absence in new cases, earlier than scheduled,” he said.