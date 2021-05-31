IGP says EAIC free to probe into custodial deaths, ‘police cartel’

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah speaking at a press conference in Bukit Aman, May 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) is more than welcomed to investigate the police force for possible misconduct, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said today.

He gave an assurance that he will continue the previous IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s efforts to rid the police force of tarnish caused by rogue officers.

These include allegations involving custodial deaths and a “cartel” controlling the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“On custodial deaths, PDRM views the matter seriously and we never wanted for such an incident to take place.

“If you observe recently, the way we handle detainees have also considerably improved but we always strive to improve further.

“PDRM welcomes the EAIC to investigate any form of police misconducts,” he told a press conference here.

Following a spate of custodial deaths over the past weeks, Acryl Sani said any detainees arrested for questioning will now be asked to undergo health screening which will be notified to their closest kins for administrative purposes.

This follows the recent deaths of two detainees, namely, A. Ganapathy and S. Sivabalan at the Gombak police headquarters.

According to the family of Ganapathy, a 40-year-old milk trader, his health deteriorated as a result of beatings. As evidence, they said his legs were swollen and bruised as though he had been assaulted.

Ganapathy, had spent 12 days in police custody from February 24 to March 8 before he was admitted to Selayang Hospital, where his legs were later amputated after contracting necrotising fasciitis.

Forty-two-year-old security guard Sivabalan had reportedly died of a heart attack, less than 24 hours after his arrest.

According to the authorities, the deaths were due to health issues that had been confirmed by the hospital.

On allegations of “police cartels”, Acryl Sani also said the EIAC has been notified and invited to conduct their own internal investigation against the enforcement agency for any misconduct.

“The police are not involved in the probe. We let them, a third-party, to carry out their investigation and give a decision.

“We are hands-off,” he said, adding that he will not compromise and tolerate any forms of police misconduct at the same time.

The allegation stemmed from Abdul Hamid’s revelation prior to his retirement on a so-called conspiracy within the force to remove him from his post through the existence of a “cartel” comprising younger officers seeking to bring him down and control the force for its purposes.