Terengganu police nab three men, seize three imitation firearms

DUNGUN, May 30 — Police arrested three men and seized as many imitation firearms in two raids in the district early yesterday morning.

Dungun District Police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah said the men, aged between 36 and 58, were detained at Felda Kerteh 5 and Felda Kerteh 6 in Ketengah Jaya here between 1am and 2.15am.

“In the first raid, at Felda Kerteh 5, they seized two of the guns and arrested two of the men. Then, they raided a house in Felda Kerteh 6, seized the third gun and arrested the third man,’’ he told a media conference at the district police headquarters here today.

Two of the men were related, one being the son-in-law of another, he said.

Baharudin said the firearms were made for the purpose of hunting.

The suspects were being remanded for four days until Tuesday for investigation under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960, he said. — Bernama