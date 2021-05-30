Khairy: Drive-through Covid-19 vaccination system gets green light after successful pilot project

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today said that the government will be rolling out a drive-through Covid-19 vaccination system for the public.

He said the decision was made after what he termed as a successful pilot project at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) in Kubang Kerian.

Further details on how this system will be run will be made available tomorrow, he added.

Khairy said that it is hoped that the initiative will ramp up the government's vaccination programme for the public.

He made the announcement during a press conference held after his visit to inspect the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), which is being set up as Malaysia’s largest Covid-19 vaccination centre to date.

MORE TO COME