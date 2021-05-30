EPF temporarily closes branches in Kluang, Kuala Terengganu due to Covid-19

EPF Headquarters at Jalan Raja Laut, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is temporarily closing its offices and counters in both Kluang, Johor, as well as Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu, from today until further notice after employees at the branches were tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the EPF said the closure followed instructions from the Health Ministry for the management of the premises to conduct disinfection and sanitisation. Meanwhile, the affected employees are under treatment for recovery while contact tracing is currently underway.

“Members are advised to transact online via i-Akaun for selected services or reschedule their visits to a later date via the Janji Temu Online facility if there is a need to be present at EPF branches in person.

“The EPF would like to thank members for their patience and understanding during this period as we look to serve with the best of our ability through physical and electronic channels. We regret any inconvenience caused,” it said. Bernama — Bernama