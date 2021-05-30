Ahead of Gawai, all quiet at Sibu Express Boat Teminal

SIBU, May 30 — The Sibu Express Boat Terminal was quiet this morning despite the Gawai Dayak celebration being less than 48 hours away.

The atmosphere at the terminal was a far cry from that before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Back then, the terminal was thronged with passengers, who eagerly waited for their boat to head home for the festive celebration.

There was also a hive of activity with loading and unloading activities at the terminal

When contacted, Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi, confirmed that it was all quiet at the terminal.

He reckoned this might be due to the fact that local folk were not returning home for the festive occasion in view of the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO) from May 29 until June 11.

He recalled that before the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of passengers passing through the terminal was between 4,000 to 5,000 few days before Gawai Dayak celebration.

“Based on yesterday’s (Saturday) statistic, there was only one express boat leaving the Sibu Express Boat Terminal.

“And so far, there is no request from boat operators to ply extra trips,” Hatta said.

Meanwhile, a brief observation found that the atmosphere at the terminal was quiet.

Prior to the opening up of Sibu-Kapit road, river transport was the chief mode of transportation to the upper reaches of the Rajang River. — Borneo Post



