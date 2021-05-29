Penang Domestic Trade Ministry assures public of sufficient food supply, to monitor prices

People at the check-out counter at NSK hyper market in Kota Damansara May 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, May 29 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has given its assurance that there will be adequate food supply and will monitor the prices of basic necessities daily throughout the first phase of the full closure of the economic and social sectors starting June 1.

Penang KPDNHEP director Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar said based on checks at nine locations throughout Penang today revealed there was no panic buying but did not deny that there could be an increase in visitors at supermarkets to buy daily necessities.

“There are long queues to enter supermarkets but that is due to standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance conducted by the supermarket management.

“If we see the number of purchases by customers, we can conclude that there is no panic buying here...Penang citizens have learnt from the mistakes during the first movement control order (MCO) and will not buy too many items,” he told reporters after conducting a check on panic buying and the supply of products at a supermarket in Barat Daya district here today.

He added that KPDNHEP, with 238 personnel fielded, will conduct checks on 11 basic necessities, including sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour, rice, chicken eggs, chicken (standard), white bread, onions, milk powder, frozen food and face masks.

Mohd Ridzuan said if panic buying occurs and customers buy certain items in bulk, they would ask the assistance of supermarkets to conduct internal controls to limit individual purchases of certain items.

“I would like to remind consumers that while undergoing this economic lockdown, supermarkets are still open and there is no need for panic buying. I advise that for the next two weeks, plan your purchases and buy your necessities once a week so that you don’t need to come out repeatedly,” he said.

He also advised businesses to not take advantage and increase prices while the country is under a health emergency. — Bernama