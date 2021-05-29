Eleven locations in Sarawak placed under EMCO

A total of 11 locations throughout the state have been placed under enhanced movement control order. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, May 29 — A total of 11 locations throughout the state have been placed under enhanced movement control order, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily statement today.

Three locations have been placed under EMCO from May 28 to June 10. They are Rh. Agusti Kampung Keropok, Lingga in Sri Aman; Rh. Semangat anak Bubon, Ng Dia, Sangan in Tatau; and Rh. Kanyan anak Abok, Sg Penyarai, Kakus in Tatau.

Another three are placed under EMCO from May 29 to June 11. These locations are Rh. Igar Bukit Tungku, Engkelili, Lubok Antu; Rh. Sambang, Babang, Saratok; and Rh. Tama, Nanga Melupa, Saratok.

Rh. Garai Sg Minus Jakar in Sarikei and Rh. Daisy, Skim B, Bintangor in Meradong are under EMCO from May 29 to June 14.

Three locations in Mukah will be placed under EMCO from May 30 to June 12. They are Rh. Rimong anak Kilat; Rh. Asin anak Aji; and Rh. Bija anak Unggang.

SDMC also announced the extension of EMCO for two longhouses in Sri Aman. They are Rh. Noel Kampung Aping Dadak Pantu and Rh. Agal Panggil Angkong.

The committee also declared the end of the EMCO for four locations, namely Rh. Entinggi, Nangga Ingu Kabo Krian, Saratok; Rh. Engkabi, Tingkat Seblak, Roban, Saratok; Block F & O RPR, Bandaria Park, Bintulu; and Rh. Janang, Sungai Wong, Pakan. — Borneo Post Online