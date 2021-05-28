Sabah to follow Putrajaya’s ‘total lockdown’ but with adjustments

Sabah detected 308 cases in the past 24 hours, which is the first time the state has registered over 300 new infections in a single day since January 26. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, May 28 — Sabah, which has elected to adopt more relaxed SOPs compared to the rest of the country’s movement control order, will likely follow the nationwide lockdown on June 1 but with some adjustments, said Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

The state Covid-19 spokesman said that the announcement from the Prime Minister’s Office applied to the whole country.

“Looking at the statistics and the escalating trend in daily Covid cases in our own state, I don’t think we have much options,” he said.

When asked whether it would follow the same SOPs, Masidi said “probably with some adjustments to SOPs.”

The Prime Minister’s Office earlier tonight announced a total nationwide lockdown on all social and economic activities except for essential services sector starting June 1 to June 14.

Sabah, which had recorded double digits cases during May 12 when the country went into MCO, had continued with its own SOPs which were similar to the CMCO, which allowed dine-ins and more economic and social sectors to operate.

But since the middle of May during the Hari Raya period, Sabah had had an uptick in new Covid 19 cases, hitting 308 cases today, 97 cases more than yesterday’s 217.