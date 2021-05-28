Ismail Sabri: 850 Covid-19 cases linked to Aidilfitri holidays, Tumpat and Labuan worst-hit

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the most worrying factor is that most of the cases involve asymptomatic individuals, who account for 699 cases compared to the 151 symptomatic cases. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The Health Ministry has detected 850 cases from 24 clusters that emerged over the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the 850 were recorded following a screening on 3,309 individuals.

“The most affected places are in Tumpat, Kelantan with 224 cases, while the Simpang Sahari cluster in Labuan recorded 123 cases,” Ismail said in a statement.

He said the most worrying factor is that most of the cases involve asymptomatic individuals, who account for 699 cases compared to the 151 symptomatic cases.

“Prior to this, the government prohibited interstate travel for the festive period, with celebrations limited to family members living together. Yet some have persisted in defying the standard operating procedures (SOP)

“Therefore I hope the rakyat wil continue to adhere to these SOPs, seeing as how the number of daily positive cases has now surpassed 8,000,” Ismail said.

Similarly the National Security Council (NSC) has decided to impose the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) throughout a number of localities in several states, due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

“For Kuala Terengganu in Terengganu, the Health Ministry has detected a significant increase of positive cases by 370 per cent in the past two weeks. 46 positive cases were detected.

“To that, 21 mukim including Manir, Bukit Besar, Pengadang Buluh, Belara, Paloh, Kubang Parit, Serada, Rengas, Chendering, Bandar, Chabang Tiga, Kepong, Gelugur Kedai, Kuala Ibai, Atas Tol, Tok Jamal, Losong, Batu Buruk, Pekan Chabang Tiga, Pulau pulau, Gelugur Raja will undergo EMCO from May 30 until June 12,” he said.

The EMCO will also be imposed on Felda Jengka 24 in Jerantut, Pahang, from May 30 until June 12, following a screening on 56 individuals which detected 10 positive cases.

“Kampung Baru Melayu in Bentong, Pahang, will also be placed under the EMCO from May 30 until June 12. The ministry screened 52 individuals with 25 testing positive, at a positivity rate of 48 per cent.

“130 individuals in Taman Sinar Harapan Tampoi in Johor Bahru were screened, with 99 testing positive at a positivity rate of 76.15 per cent. Therefore it will undergo the EMCO from May 30 until June 12,” Ismail said.

Taman Pertama and Taman Serendah in Sabak Bernam, Selangor has also been placed under the EMCO from May 30 until June 12, following 1,237 screenings which detected 113 positive cases.

The localities of Kampung Pasir Putih Blok B, PPR Taman Sri Balung, Kampung Baru Pasir Putih have seen an increase in cases, with 37 positive cases detected collectively, out of 69 screened. The EMCO there will run from May 30 until June 12.

“The NSC has also decided to extend the EMCO in Kampung Lubok Redan at Alor Gajah, Melaka, starting on May 30 until June 5, after 27 positive cases were detected following 617 screenings.

“Likewise Lorong 2 at Kampung Kongsi 8 in Tawau, Sabah will also see its EMCO extended, starting on May 30 until June 12. The ministry conducted 295 screenings, and detected 40 positive cases,” he said.