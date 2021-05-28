Covid-19: Shah Alam Section 6 market ordered shut after cases detected among traders, says city council

A customer buys fresh meat from a butcher stall at the Seksyen 6 wet market in Shah Alam May 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, May 28 — The Section 6 Modern Market here has been ordered to close for four days starting today after Covid-19 cases were detected among its traders.

Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) Corporate and Public Relations Division head Shahrin Ahmad said this was to contain Covid-19 transmission at the market and to make way for contact tracing exercise.

“Traders, renters and workers at the market are advised to undergo Covid-19 screening as soon as possible and submit their results to MBSA before they can be allowed to resume operation,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said MBSA suggested that they conduct the screening at the state’s free Covid-19 screening programme currently being held at various locations, or any private clinics or medical centres that provide the service.

A Bernama check at the market found that its main entrance was closed and its parking area was empty following the closure. — Bernama