Lanang MP tests positive for Covid-19, currently undergoing quarantine at designated centre in Sibu

Alice Lau said she will take all the necessary precautions, including helping the Health Ministry to identify and contact those who have been in close contact with her for further investigation or test if needed. — Borneo Post Online pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SIBU, May 27 — Lanang MP Alice Lau has been tested positive for Covid-19 on May 25 and is currently undergoing quarantine at the designated quarantine centre here.

According to Lau, her son, who has been in close contact with her, was tested negative but will go through a proper home-quarantine and will be undergoing a second swab test in the coming days.

“I am feeling fine and is in a stable condition,’ she stated in a post on Facebook.

Lau said she will take all the necessary precautions, including helping the Health Ministry to identify and contact those who have been in close contact with her for further investigation or test if needed.

“I also would like to reassure members of the public who came into contact with me not to panic but to also get tested and continue to take the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the virus.”

She said her service centre will remain physically closed at the moment in accordance with the strict standard operating procedure (SOP) that has been imposed in Sibu.

“However, my assistants who have been cleared and have not been in direct contact with me will continue to service our constituents once there is a need.”

For immediate assistance, she said the public could contact special assistant Staley Chiew (016-8005838).

“I hope public will give me more space to fight and recover from the Covid-19.” — Borneo Post Online