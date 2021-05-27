Kuching gym owner, members fined RM34,000 over CMCO violation

The mobile patrol team found 12 individuals exercising in the premises, which contravened CMCO SOPs. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 27 — Police issued compounds totalling RM34,000 yesterday evening for breaches of standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the current conditional movement control order (CMCO) at an open air gym here.

The police were on surveillance duty to monitor SOPs compliance when they inspected the open air gym located at Jalan Wan Alwi, which just opened to members on Monday (May 24).

The mobile patrol team found 12 individuals exercising in the premises, which contravened CMCO SOPs.

The gym owner and 12 gym members were then brought to the Tabuan Jaya police station for the recording of their statements before being issued compound notices.

The 12 gym members received a compound of RM2,000 each, while the gym owner was issued an RM10,000 compound.

When contacted today, gym owner Kenny Sia said he would issue a press statement this evening.

He had on Facebook shared a photograph of his RM10,000 compound notice for operating the gym during the CMCO period.

Sia lamented that he was still issued the compound despite the gym being ‘outdoors’.

Under updated SOPs issued on Monday, the State Disaster Management Committee had decided that all sports activities for training and tournament purposes are not allowed.

All public sports and recreational activities are also not allowed except for jogging and exercise that can be performed as an individual. — Borneo Post