Ismail Sabri: EMCO in parts of Perak, Terengganu, Pahang, Sabah from Saturday to June 11

An Armed Forces personnel stands guard in the vicinity of the PPR Kampung Limau in Kuala Lumpur May 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in several areas of Perak, Terengganu, Sabah and Pahang from Saturday to June 11 due to rising Covid-19 cases, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a statement today, Ismail identified these as Mukim Sitiawan in Manjung, Perak and Mukim Kuala Berang in Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu.

He added that three localities in Bera, Pahang and two villages across Sabah will also be placed under the EMCO for the same period.

