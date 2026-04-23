MIRI, April 23 — A local woman lost RM485,832 after falling victim to a fraudulent online investment scheme that promised quick returns.

Miri district police Chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the 48-year-old victim lodged a police report yesterday after realising she had been duped.

He said the victim was initially drawn to an investment advertisement on Instagram before contacting an individual identified as “Han Zhi Hai” via an international phone number.

“The victim was promised high returns within a short period and proceeded to make 14 money transfers to 12 different bank accounts, amounting to RM485,832, as instructed by the suspect,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Farhan said the victim grew suspicious after failing to receive the promised profits and was repeatedly given excuses, leading her to realise she had been scammed.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which carries a jail term of between one and 10 years, as well as whipping and a fine, upon conviction. — Bernama