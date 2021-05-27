EMCO: SOP for interstate travel between Labuan and Sabah must ensure essential goods services sector not jeopardised, says MP

Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli said the SOP of the interstate travel between Labuan and Sabah needed to be thoroughly studied to ensure the transportation of goods to the island would not be jeopardised, thus resulting in unnecessary price hikes. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LABUAN, May 27 — As the duty-free island is still heavily dependent on raw food from mainland Sabah, the existing essential goods services sector between Labuan and Sabah must be allowed to run smoothly during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), said Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli.

He said the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the interstate travel between Labuan and Sabah needed to be thoroughly studied to ensure the transportation of goods to the island would not be jeopardised, thus resulting in unnecessary price hikes.

“Labuan has, for decades, relied on fresh vegetables and other raw food from Sabah. Chronic patients here also regularly travel to Kota Kinabalu for medical treatment and there are people here still seeking approval in Sabah on government matters. As such, the SOP needs to be thoroughly studied,” he said at a virtual press conference with Bernama today.

Yesterday, the Sabah government announced that restrictions on the movement between Sabah and Labuan would take effect immediately following the detection of the Indian Covid-19 variant in the Federal Territory.

“I support the Sabah government’s stricter interstate travel conditions for people in Sabah and Labuan. I’m sure it will help break the Covid-19 chain of transmission between the two states and to other districts in Sabah, especially the newly-detected Indian variant that has infected the local individual here.

“The stricter interstate travel condition should also be applied between Labuan, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur as these areas (with red zones districts) are more vulnerable to the international variants,” Rozman said. — Bernama