Check your MySejahtera app: Some Malaysians discover AstraZeneca jab appointment set despite yesterday’s hullabaloo

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — After yesterday’s hiccups left many Malaysians frustrated after failing to register for the latest round of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, some have today breathed a sigh of relief as they have been given appointments.

On social media platforms such as Twitter, a number of Malaysian users have already shared their vaccination statuses in the MySejahtera application, which have been updated with a date and centre to receive the vaccine.

Checks made by this reporter on his own MySejahtera application this morning also confirmed the good news after yesterday's endless refreshing of the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) website and failure to get confirmation only left him feeling angry and frustrated.

DAP MP Lim Kit Siang’s aide Syahredzan Johan urged Malaysians to keep checking their MySejahtera app, suggesting that those who got past the state selection page on the registration website yesterday may have been successful.

“To those who tried to register yesterday for AZ but think you failed, try checking your MySejahtera today. It might actually have gone through. You may have gotten an appointment date.

“Also, try later if nothing in MySJ for now. Keep trying, hoping that despite the broken system, you got your date,” he posted.

However one user replied Syahredzan saying that although he did not get to the “thank you” notification page on the registration site yesterday, he still managed to book a slot;

“I didn't get to the terima kasih screen yesterday but surprisingly I got the successful notification this morning. So hope for the best guys!,” user Khai Yan said.

Some users have also expressed hope that they would get their appointments confirmed today, patiently waiting for good news to arrive.

Guys, check your MySejahtera cause I wasn’t successful during registration this afternoon but I suddenly got this notification from the app pic.twitter.com/tvevIsfqXM — aaradhia🇲🇾 (@aaradhia) May 26, 2021

Check your MySejahtera everyone! Maybe you got an appointment too! 🤩

Kawan balik lah dengan @JKJAVMY 🥰



From this. To this. pic.twitter.com/Kh8YoelZCV — NN #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@NadirahOthman) May 27, 2021

To those who tried to register yesterday for AZ but think you failed, try checking your MySejahtera today. It might actually have gone through. You may have gotten an appointment date. — Syahredzan Johan (@syahredzan) May 27, 2021

Yesterday I thought tak dapat Alhamdulillah dapat pulak tetiba bila check MySejahtera. 🤩



Wait so throughout the frustrating 1 1/2 hours I clickety click click there was one that went through but no instantaneous confirmation?



Please check your apps friends. #CucukMyAZ pic.twitter.com/Gl7IoG32K0 — #EndChildMarriage - Azira 🇲🇾 🌺 (@ladymissazira) May 27, 2021

However, some other hiccups have shown up and are causing dismay to some who had confirmed appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Malaysian Insight journalist Aminah Farid told Malay Mail that she had received confirmation for three slots for herself, but upon checking the website today, she said that her registrations were not in the system.

“I registered yesterday for my mom and another family member and I got to the end — the ‘thank you’ page — but today I checked their registration on vaksincovid.gov.my, they say it’s not in the system.

“And because I didn’t register using any MySejahtera ID, I can only rely on vaccine website,” she said.

Some Twitter users also have said that while they have managed to book a slot yesterday, their details in MySejahtera are still not updated — an opposite experience to those who did not manage to book a slot but now have their status updated.

Yesterday, the third round of the AstraZeneca opt-in programme drew the ire of Malaysians as website setbacks and numerous bugs hampered many users from successfully registering for the vaccine.

Registration opened at 12.15pm yesterday, and closed just about an hour later at 1.27pm, with the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) announcing that all remaining 956,609 slots were fully taken up in that hour.