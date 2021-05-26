Prasarana says recovery work to remove crashed LRT trains progressing smoothly

A Light Rail Transit (LRT) train travels along a track in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2020. The recovery work to remove the LRT trains that collided in a tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC stations on Monday is progressing smoothly, with five of the six carriages lifted. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The recovery work to remove the two light rail transit (LRT) trains that collided in a tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC stations on Monday is progressing smoothly, with five of the six carriages having been lifted.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) in a statement today said that immediately after the rescue and evacuation work on the day of the incident, the recovery team began assessing the damage and conducting preliminary work, before starting the recovery work.

“The most challenging part was to separate the carriages and to move the six derailed carriages back onto the tracks. As of last night, five of the six carriages have been successfully lifted.

“Today’s work is focused on the final carriage, and work related to removing the train, which will then be taken to the Kelana Jaya LRT Depot in Subang,” it said, adding that the entire process is expected to be completed within three days as announced before.

According to the statement, the recovery work involved a total of 50 engineering and technical staff working in three shifts over the past two nights.

It was reported that the 8.45pm collision of the two trains had caused severe injuries to 47 passengers, while 166 escaped with minor injuries. — Bernama