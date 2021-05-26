Kelantan police: Investigation paper on politician’s ‘ziarah raya’ in Machang to DPP next week

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat during an interview at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters (IPK) here, Kota Baru, Kelantan February 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, May 26 — An investigation into a Hari Raya bash held at the house of a politician in Machang, 46km from here, during the recent Aidilfitri is almost completed and is expected to be handed to the deputy public prosecutor next week, said Kelantan police chief, Datuk Shafien Mamat.

“To date, police have taken the statement of nine individuals and will call several others to help in the investigation,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) area in Kampung Pauh Lima in the Banggu sub-district here, today.

Last Sunday, nine individuals were called to help in investigation over a ‘ziarah raya’ activity involving a politician after the police received reports from the public on the matter on May 15.

Prior to this, several pictures of the politician allegedly flouting the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the movement control order (MCO) by having raya visits, apart from not wearing face masks went viral.

The investigation was conducted under Regulation 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) 2021.

Commenting on MCO 3.0, Shafien urged the people of Kelantan to comply with the SOP set and stay at home, unless they have important matters to attend to as a measure to check the proliferation of Covid-19. — Bernama