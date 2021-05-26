Health minister says 935,865 individuals completed two-dose vaccination up to yesterday

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the five states with the highest number of people having received both doses were Selangor (126,462) followed by Sarawak (92,261), Kuala Lumpur (90,514), Johor (83,728) and Perak (78,940). ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — A total of 935,865 individuals had completed taking two doses of vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme up to yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Through his Twitter account today, Dr Adham said 1,647,183 individuals had received the first dose, thus bringing the total number for the first and second dose in this country to 2,583,048 up to yesterday.

He said the five states with the highest number of people having received both doses were Selangor (126,462) followed by Sarawak (92,261), Kuala Lumpur (90,514), Johor (83,728) and Perak (78,940).

Up to yesterday, 45.60 per cent or 11,069,418 individuals had registered for vaccination against Covid-19, with Selangor also recording the highest number at 2,916,443.

According to the immunisation programme plan, the first phase of administering the vaccine from February until April involved 500,000 frontliners.

The second phase which is from April until August involves 9.4 million senior citizens, those at risk and the disabled, while the third phase which is scheduled for May until February 2022, will involve those aged 18 and above as well as non-citizens with the target of 13.7 million or more. — Bernama