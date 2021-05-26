Finance Ministry terminates Tajuddin’s tenure as Prasarana chairman

The letter comes on the heels of a public campaign calling for the sacking of Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman from the government-linked company after his disastrous handling of a press conference yesterday. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has terminated the tenure of Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman as Prasarana Malaysia Berhad's non-executive chairman with immediate effect.

The letter was dated today and signed by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

The letter comes on the heels of a public campaign calling for the sacking of Tajuddin from the government-linked company after his disastrous handling of a press conference yesterday to address the Monday two-train collision on the LRT Kelana Jaya line at KLCC that injured over 200 passengers, including six in critical condition.

