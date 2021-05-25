University clarifies Lim Kok Wing alive, stable and at home after fall following rumours of his death

LUCT senior vice president Datuk Gail Phung (left) said Tan Sri Lim Kok Wing’s condition is stable at the moment, adding that he had been hospitalised earlier following the fall at his home. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Tan Sri Lim Kok Wing is currently recuperating from a fall at his home recently, the LimKokWing University of Creative Technology (LUCT) confirmed today after news began circulating that its founder had died.

LUCT senior vice president Datuk Gail Phung said Lim’s condition is stable at the moment, adding that he had been hospitalised earlier following the fall at his home.

She also expressed thanks to members of the public for their concerns over Lim’s well-being.

“We are pleased to inform that his condition is stable and kindly request that he be given complete privacy so he can focus on his recovery.

“Once again, we are grateful and fully appreciate every one’s interest in his well-being,” she said in a brief statement.

Malaysian social media was abuzz earlier today with unverified claims that the LUCT founder had contracted Covid-19 and was even warded in the intensive care unit before succumbing to the disease.