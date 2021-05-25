Perak Health Dept tells Ipoh folk to ignore wrong location for vaccination sent via MySejahtera

Members of the public wait to receive their Covid -19 jabs at the Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh March 16, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, May 25 — The Perak Health Department today informed members of the public receiving their Covid-19 jab to avoid going to the wrong location sent via the MySejahtera application.

The department via a Facebook post said that the right place to go is the Indera Mulia Stadium here, which is where the vaccination centre (PPV) is located.

The department said to ignore an earlier message sent via MySejahtera asking people to head to the Kinta Health Clinic in Batu Gajah.

“Important information! If you receive a notification as in this infographic, please ignore the vaccination location as stated in your MySejahtera.

“You need to go to Health Facility: Indera Mulia Stadium, Kinta to get your vaccination,” the department posted.

Meanwhile, MySejahtera via Twitter urge the public to uninstall and reinstall the app if they are facing problems with the vaccination flow page.

“Good day, if you are facing this issue of not getting to view your vaccination flow page, please uninstall and reinstall the application. Thank you,” it said.