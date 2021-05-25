MCO 3.0: Police confirm Genting casino closed

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the inspection at around 11pm was aimed at ensuring that the casino centre operator closed its operations completely in line with the directive issued by the Finance Ministry. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, May 25 — Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar has confirmed the closure of casino operations in Genting Highlands, following a police check last night.

Zaiham said the inspection at around 11pm was aimed at ensuring that the casino centre operator closed its operations completely in line with the directive issued by the Finance Ministry.

“They have abided by the closure directive issued,” he said in a statement here.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the closure order was issued to the Genting management last Friday, after being informed that the casino was still operational.

On May 7, the Health Ministry confirmed that there was a new cluster in Kedah due to tourism activities in which an interstate tour trip, by a registered tour company, from Alor Setar to Genting Highlands, in mid-April spawned a Covid-19 cluster.

Meanwhile, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan asked the public to assist them by lodging complaints if there were cases of non-compliance to the additional restrictions on the standard operating procedure of the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 which started today.

This includes compliance with the total attendance and operating hours in the office by companies and industries allowed to operate from workplaces during the MCO 3.0 period.

“We will not reveal the complainant’s identity and even anonymous complaints will also be investigated. They (complainants) only need to contact the operations room of the district police headquarters or the district disaster operations control centre,” he added. — Bernama