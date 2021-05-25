Cops urge public not to speculate on cause of LRT train crash

Rescue personnel tending to injured passengers at KLCC station during an incident involving trains numbered 40 and 81 at the LRT Kelana Jaya line, May 24, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 ― The public is urged not to speculate on the investigation into the collision involving two trains on the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line near the KLCC LRT Station last night.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah urged the public to give space to the task force team to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

“During this period, the public or any party should not try to raise any speculations, assumptions and opinions that can cause confusion and disrupt the peace and public order,” he said when contacted today.

He said this when asked to comment on allegations by individuals linking the incident to a cyber attack.

Yesterday, a total of 47 passengers of the train were reported to be seriously injured while 166 escaped with minor injuries.

The 8.45pm incident involved a train carrying passengers and an empty train which was being test-driven following a fault.

The Transport Ministry has set up a special task force to investigate the cause of the incident. ― Bernama