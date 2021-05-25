Four Sibu private medical facilities roped in to offer Covid jab to public

A health worker loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SIBU, May 25 — Four private medical service providers here have been enlisted to help the state government administer the Covid-19 vaccine to recipients under the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP).

Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said Rejang Medical Centre will be the main vaccination centre (PPV) among private medical establishments here, where it will vaccinate 400 people a week, starting today.

“Rejang Medical Centre will start the mass vaccination exercise tomorrow (today) and has been tasked to provide vaccine to 400 senior citizens per week, as part of the effort to assist towards achieving the target of vaccinating 190,000 people in Sibu to create herd immunity.

“The other three private medical establishments here are also complementing the state government’s effort to create herd immunity,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He believed that with the assistance rendered by the private healthcare facilities, SDDMC is on track to achieve the target of vaccinating 70 per cent or 190,000 of Sibu’s population to achieve herd immunity.

According to Dr Annuar, Sibu Indoor Stadium is capable of vaccinating about 1,600 people daily while the multipurpose hall in Sibujaya can vaccinate about 800 daily.

Lanang and Sibujaya Health clinics are capable of vaccinating 200 people each on weekends and the private health facilities here can vaccinate about 800 people per week, he added.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Rejang Medical Centre general manager Anne Lau said they have been assigned to vaccinate 400 people a week.

“The vaccination will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 9am till 4pm daily.

“We have been assigned to vaccinate 400 people in a week, or 100 people per day, starting tomorrow (today),” she said.

Adding on, Lau said all vaccination appointments are done through MySejahtera.

“So all those in Phase 2 (of NCIP), please check your phones for update.”

On duration of the exercise at Rejang Medical Centre, Lau said she was uncertain.

“It is something that is very dear to our heart, we really just want to get the vaccine out as soon as possible.

And if we are requested to do more, we will take up the challenge to do more,” she said. — Borneo Post