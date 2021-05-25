Eight members of Perak exco’s family test positive for Covid-19

Zainol, who has completed his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, said that he will self-isolate at home until May 30 on the instructions of the Health Ministry. — Picture by Farhan Najib

POH, May 25 — Eight relatives of Perak Rural Development, Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Zainol Fadzi Paharudin have tested positive for Covid-19.

However, Zainol, who took the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 last , said he has not caught the coronavirus, Astro Awani reported today.

According to Zainol, his 52-year-old wife and five daughters aged between 22 and 29, together with his 29-year-old son-in-law and three-year-old granddaughter all tested positive for Covid-19.

“They did not show any serious symptoms and are currently in quarantine under the supervision of the district health office at our home in Kampung Attadurai, Langkap in Teluk Intan until May 30,” he said.

The Sungai Manik assemblyman said only his eldest son was admitted to Teluk Intan Hospital on May 19 after developing a fever.

“He is now in a stable condition and was discharged from hospital last Sunday,” he added.

Zainol, who has completed his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, said that he will self-isolate at home until May 30 on the instructions of the Health Ministry as a precautionary measure.