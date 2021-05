Covid 19 victims body arrive for funeral service handled by health workers equipped with personal protective suit at Kampung Sungai Pusu muslim cemetery May 22, 2021.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Another 60 people nationwide died from Covid-19 total, raising the cumulative fatality to 2,369 since the disease spread in Malaysia last year.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced that 726 Covid-19 patients have been warded in the intensive care units (ICU).

He said 373 of them needed ventilators.

